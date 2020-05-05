Horizon Bank donates $14,000 to local United Ways COVID-19 work



Horizon Bank donated $14,000 to the United Ways of Lake and Porter counties to support their vast network of social services to alleviate COVID-19 economic pressures on Northwest Indiana households. The donation will go to support programming to help meet immediate needs such as food insecurities, rental and mortgage payments, job placement services and more. Lake and Porter counties are providing resource guides to local and state services that can assist residents with immediate needs. In Lake County that resource is ResourceRoundup.com and in Porter County that resource is unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources. For more information on what United Way is doing in response to COVID-19 and how you can help, visit https://nwicovid19volunteers.org/