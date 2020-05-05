OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY-Farmer’s Market Opening May 30th

The Michigan City Farmer’s Market is proud to announce their grand opening event set for Saturday, May 30th.

The Market is following advice from the Governor and health officials during this time. The LaPorte County Health Department and the City have set restrictions for the opening of the Market as follows:

No open food. All items must be pre-packaged and fully labeled

No sampling of food items

Home-based vendors will be allowed to sell items

Social distancing guidelines must be followed

No cooking or preparing food on site

These requirements are being added to control people gathering and spreading the Covid-19 Virus. Restrictions are subject to change at any time depending on the progression of the virus.

Best Practices will include portable handwashing stations. We encourage everyone, including vendors, to wear proper masks. We additionally will promote proper safe distancing and of course proper distancing between vendors.

The Farmer’s Market is interested in establishing a Craft’s Market on the north side of 8th Street in the late summer 2020 or in the spring of 2021. The market will be conducting surveys to help determine what the consumers would like to have at the market.

The Michigan City Farmer’s Market is conveniently located at 8th and Washington Streets. The Market will run from 8:00 am – Noon each Saturday from May 30th to October 31st. The City encourages all vendors to turn in their insurance policies and vendor agreements promptly.

For additional information or if interested in becoming a vendor, please contact:

Special Events Coordinator – Johnny Stimley

[email protected] or call at 219-229-1567