Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.