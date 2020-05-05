Thousands rally against fatal attack on Pashtun leader in NW

Thousands of residents of Pakistan’s former tribal lands in the northwest defied a government ban on gatherings meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus to rally against a recent attack on their top leader

