Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Donald Trump is making himself Exhibit A in his determination to move past the coronavirus crisis, even as COVID-19 continues to spread



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Donald Trump is making himself Exhibit A in his determination to move past the coronavirus crisis, even as COVID-19 continues to spread



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.