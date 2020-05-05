UK’s ‘Captain Tom’ inspires campaign by 97-year-old Russian

Zinaida Korneva credits another World War II veteran, Britain’s “Captain Tom," with inspiring her efforts to gather contributions for the families of doctors and nurses who have died of COVID-19

