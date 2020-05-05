US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run homes



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run homes



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS