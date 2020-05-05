US services sector falls into contraction, first in a decade


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. service sector plunged into contraction territory for the first time in a decade in April as the shutdowns and layoffs that occurred last month because of the coronavirus took a toll



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US services sector falls into contraction, first in a decade


Posted on: May 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. service sector plunged into contraction territory for the first time in a decade in April as the shutdowns and layoffs that occurred last month because of the coronavirus took a toll



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.