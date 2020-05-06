Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers celebrate Nurses Week

The vital role played by nurses in the nation’s healthcare system has come to the forefront during the current coronavirus pandemic. During National Nurses Week, Franciscan Health hospitals aim to recognize the courage, commitment and sacrifice of these frontline healthcare workers.

As part of this year’s celebration, the Family Birth Centers within Franciscan Health hospitals are providing newborns with a “Future Nurse” bib as a keepsake and recognition of the care that nurses provide every day.

“Compassionate care is one of our Franciscan values, and we depend on the ability of our nurses, no matter the situation, to deliver care with compassion. This crisis has shown the resilience of our outstanding nurses under the most trying of circumstances,” said Rebecca Grove, RN, Franciscan Health system marketing director for women and children.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. And year-round, Franciscan Health recognizes the contributions of nurses through the DAISY Awards, given to recognize nurses who provide extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care.

We have Baby Maeve, Baby Caleb and Baby Nora at Franciscan Health Crown Point

Baby Angelica and twin babies Aziel and Uziel at Franciscan Health Hammond

And Baby Noah at Franciscan Health Michigan City