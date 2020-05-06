Josh Gad confirms ‘Back To The Future’ cast as guests on ‘Reunited Apart’

It's time for another 80's classic reunion.

Josh Gad recently reunited the cast of The Goonies on his new YouTube series “Reunited Apart” and now he’s back with the cast of another iconic film from the same era.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor teased the upcoming episode with a screenshot of a group video chat, however, he conveniently scribbled out eight of the 11 participants’ faces.

He captioned the Instagram post, “Oops. Accidentally marked up this picture featuring all of the surprise guests we’ve assembled for next Monday’s #BackToTheFuture #ReunitedApart reunion… Guess you’re just going to have to tune in to see for yourselves.”

Gad then directed his followers to a link containing a 21-second promo which featured some notable aspects from the 1985 Sci-fi comedy film, like the dashboard that displayed the date the main characters time-traveled to.

Like the first “Reunited Apart” episode, the reunion is in an effort to raise money for a COVID-19 charity. The Back To The Future special will support Project Hope, which, according to their website, is an organization that works on the “front lines of the world’s health challenges, partnering hand-in-hand with communities, health care workers and public health systems to ensure sustainable change.”

The Back To The Future episode of “Reunited Apart” will be available to stream on YouTube starting Monday, May 11th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

