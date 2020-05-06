Milestone step for Purdue Northwest’s Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building



Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Chancellor Thomas L. Keon and Jacob Lenson, assistant vice chancellor of campus planning, project and space management, recently celebrated a milestone in PNW’s history (shown in the attached photos). The Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building is nearing completion and has been officially handed over from the contractor to the university for usage. Named for PNW organic chemistry professor Nils K. Nelson, the 68,000-square-foot facility will contain research and teaching labs and house PNW’s College of Nursing and the Department of Biological Sciences. The building will soon be filled with furniture and equipment, preparing for students and faculty to begin classes in the fall. When completed, this Bioscience Innovation Building will serve as a hub for quality education and for enhancing the health care field for Northwest Indiana —one of the top economic generators in the region. It will be the first new academic building on the Hammond Campus in nearly 20 years.