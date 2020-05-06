Palestinians fear outbreak in Jerusalem’s ‘no man’s land’

Palestinian community leaders in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem tried to impose lockdown and quarantine measures to protect residents as the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength last month

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Palestinians fear outbreak in Jerusalem’s ‘no man’s land’

Palestinian community leaders in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem tried to impose lockdown and quarantine measures to protect residents as the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength last month