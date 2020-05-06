Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for gallbladder condition

(WASHINGTON) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon for “a benign gallbladder condition” that had caused an infection, according to Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg.

Ginsburg is expected to remain at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for a day or two but still participate in the telephonic oral arguments Wednesday when the court will hear oral arguments in a case involving the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

The 87-year-old participated in questioning on Monday and Tuesday by phone during the court’s first livestreamed proceedings.

ABC News confirmed that Ginsburg had been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse. In January, she declared that she is “cancer free.”

She was most recently hospitalized in November 2019 when she was treated for a possible infection.

