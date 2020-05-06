UN experts: Libya’s Hifter got fighters from Russian company

U.N. experts say a private Russian security company has provided between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries to support the offensive by Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, whose forces have been trying to take the capital, Tripoli, for over a year

