Brettin: La Porte Police now accepting officer applications

The La Porte Police Department is now accepting applications for sworn officer positions, according to Chief Paul Brettin.

“After a temporary hiring freeze due to the coronavirus, our city’s police force is ready to expand,” Brettin said. “We are looking into several new opportunities for growth, including a specialty street crimes unit. To bring these ideas into fruition, we need new recruits who are ready and eager to serve our community.”

Brettin said those interested should get their applications in as soon as possible in order to make the next round of agility testing, which begins in June.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35 and must provide a copy of their birth certificate. Brettin said those with questions can reach the police department at 219-362-9446.