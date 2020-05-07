Democrats press Trump for answers on foiled Venezuela raid


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Three Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are demanding answers from the Trump administration about how much it knew about an attempted raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Democrats press Trump for answers on foiled Venezuela raid


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Three Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are demanding answers from the Trump administration about how much it knew about an attempted raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.