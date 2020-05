Hundred evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hundred evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said