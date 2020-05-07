La Scala opens virtual tour during coronavirus lockdown

Milan’s famed La Scala opera house has unveiled a virtual journey through its ornate premises and rich archives via Google Arts & Culture, with serendipitous timing as theaters throughout Italy and the western world remain closed due to the coronavirus

