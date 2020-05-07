Parthun: City to continue support for residents amid global pandemic

La Porte residents in need of assistance will continue to receive support from the City, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

“The virus has taken its toll on our nation’s economy and left many throughout the country jobless,” Parthun said. “We understand this could be a time of financial hardship for some of our fellow La Porte residents, and we want to do what we can to help.”

To assist those who might be struggling during this difficult time, Parthun said Utility Billing shut-offs have been suspended until June 1, 2020, in addition to several other support measures:

Suspension of late payment charges through June 1, 2020;

Flexible payment arrangements, in which customers can spread the balance due across multiple months;

Bilingual customer service; and

Income-qualified assistance through Center Township Trustee (email [email protected] for more information).

Parthun said residents in need of support should reach out to the Utility Billing office at the first sign they may have trouble paying their bill so arrangements can be made.

At this time, City Hall is still open to the public through email and phone only. Parthun said residents can pay their bills online, through the mail or by using the dropbox located outside City Hall. She said those who can pay on time should continue to do so.

For more information, call the Utility Billing office at call 219-362-3175 or email [email protected].