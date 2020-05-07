US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal data shows the number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, to almost 1,600



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal data shows the number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, to almost 1,600



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS