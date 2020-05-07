US won’t seek recall of 56 million Takata air bag inflators

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall 56 million newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US won’t seek recall of 56 million Takata air bag inflators

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall 56 million newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe