US won’t seek recall of 56 million Takata air bag inflators


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall 56 million newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US won’t seek recall of 56 million Takata air bag inflators


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall 56 million newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.