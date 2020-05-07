US won’t seek recall of millions of Takata air bag inflators


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall millions of newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US won’t seek recall of millions of Takata air bag inflators


Posted on: May 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall millions of newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.