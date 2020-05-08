2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

Michigan authorities say two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store are in custody

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

Michigan authorities say two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store are in custody