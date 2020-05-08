Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder