Judge denies bid to dismiss charges against Lori Loughlin

A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge denies bid to dismiss charges against Lori Loughlin

A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process