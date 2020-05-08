Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli
A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli
A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.