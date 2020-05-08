PARK STICKER 2020 UPDATE for Michigan City

Mayor Parry and the Park Department have been diligently attempting to come up with a “PLAN” for Washington Park Stickers for this year. As we continue to develop our plan for issuing new stickers, we have decided that the 2019 Resident Park Sticker will be honored. Which means if you presently have a sticker adhered to your windshield, we will honor that sticker throughout the 2020 season. This idea is to help reduce the amount of people having to renew this year cutting down the potential registering traffic. If you have already removed your expired sticker, “DON’T PANIC” we are working on the plan to issue 2020 Stickers.

PLEASE be patient as we navigate the current COVID-19 Pandemic situation and determine the 2020 Washington Park season.