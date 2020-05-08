Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as US shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak

Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as US shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as US shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak

Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as US shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak