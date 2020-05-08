US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021

The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021

The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected