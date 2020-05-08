Video shows man charge at officer who fatally shot him


Posted on: May 8th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Video from a Maryland police officer’s body camera captures him warning the man to drop a knife and get down on the ground before he fatally shot the man as he charged at the officer



