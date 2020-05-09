Farmer’s Market Ready to Open May 23rd

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) is excited to announce May 23rd will be opening day for the La Porte Farmer’s Market.The Market Managers are glad they will be able to continue providing the community with locally sourced produce with additional safety precautions in place to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 2020 Market Season will run its usual schedule from May to October under the direct guidance of Angela Rose, LEAP Downtown Director and Lindsay Jongkind, LEAP Marketing and Membership Director. To ensure safety, the following will be put in place.-Vendors will be lined up in a straight line on both sides of the Market Area-Customers are asked to stand behind the marked line (3 feet distance) and maintain at least 6 feet between each person in line.-Market Managers will be posted at the entrance and will limit the Market to 50 people at a time.-All produce and goods will be prepackaged and handed to you in a bag.-Elderly and at-risk individuals will be encouraged to shop from 9-10 a.m. to reduce their risk.-If you have a temperature or feel sick, please stay home and ask a healthy friend or family member to pick up a produce box for you.

More information about the Farmer’s Market can be found at www.laportepartnership.com or on the Farmer’s Market Facebook Page. On Thursdays before the market a weekly list of vendors and produce will be posted on the La Porte Farmer’s Market Facebook page. Angela Rose and Lindsay Jongkind can be reached at (219) 324-8584 with questions or to sign up for the market.

Join LEAP on Monday 5/11/2020 at 9:30am on WIMS for all of the details along with other special guests. You can listen on AM 1420, 95.1FM, 106.7FM and on the tunein app.