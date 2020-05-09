Franklin Graham: No interest in federal money meant for WHO

Rev. Franklin Graham says his Christian relief charity has no interest in receiving any of the funding President Donald Trump has withheld from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Franklin Graham: No interest in federal money meant for WHO

Rev. Franklin Graham says his Christian relief charity has no interest in receiving any of the funding President Donald Trump has withheld from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus