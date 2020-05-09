Franklin Graham: No interest in federal money meant for WHO
Rev. Franklin Graham says his Christian relief charity has no interest in receiving any of the funding President Donald Trump has withheld from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Franklin Graham: No interest in federal money meant for WHO
Rev. Franklin Graham says his Christian relief charity has no interest in receiving any of the funding President Donald Trump has withheld from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.