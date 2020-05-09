Libyan officials: Shelling at Tripoli’s only working airport


Authorities in western Libya say fighting between rival forces over Libya’s capital intensified, with artillery shells hitting the sole functioning airport in Tripoli, setting jet fuel tanks ablaze and damaging passenger planes



