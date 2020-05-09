Libyan officials: Shelling at Tripoli’s only working airport

Authorities in western Libya say fighting between rival forces over Libya’s capital intensified, with artillery shells hitting the sole functioning airport in Tripoli, setting jet fuel tanks ablaze and damaging passenger planes

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Libyan officials: Shelling at Tripoli’s only working airport

Authorities in western Libya say fighting between rival forces over Libya’s capital intensified, with artillery shells hitting the sole functioning airport in Tripoli, setting jet fuel tanks ablaze and damaging passenger planes