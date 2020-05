Married couple, 85 and 86, die in Delaware cemetery shooting

A married couple from Maryland ages 85 and 86 were the victims of a deadly shooting at a veterans’ cemetery in Delaware

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Married couple, 85 and 86, die in Delaware cemetery shooting

A married couple from Maryland ages 85 and 86 were the victims of a deadly shooting at a veterans’ cemetery in Delaware