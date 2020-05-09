MCAS Virtual Summer School Sessions

Michigan City Area Schools are making plans for virtual summer school in June. MCAS will offer a wide variety of courses at the high school level, including a virtual summer P.E. class. Sessions for high school will run June 1-12 and 15-26.At the middle school level, a fun “STEM through Music” course will be offered virtually June 15-26. Elementary programs (for students entering grades 1-6) will involve fun learning activities in coding, art, cooking & math, writing, book club, yoga and more! These virtual enrichment courses will be offered June 15-26.A link has been provided for specifics about what will be offered and an online application form for each level on the MCAS Facebook page (http://educateMC.net/summer).There is no cost for summer school.The deadline to register is May 25th.(For families with students entering kindergarten next school year: MCAS are still determining whether a “Kindergarten Countdown” program can be offered this summer. MCAS will announce information about that at a later date.)