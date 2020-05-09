Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart

The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart

The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart