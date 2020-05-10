Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66

Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” has died

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66

Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” has died