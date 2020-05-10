New Iraq PM releases protesters, promotes respected general
Iraq’s judiciary has ordered courts to release anti-government protesters, carrying out one of the first decisions of the recently inaugurated prime minister just as dozens of demonstrators burned tires in renewed protests against the new leadership
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
New Iraq PM releases protesters, promotes respected general
Iraq’s judiciary has ordered courts to release anti-government protesters, carrying out one of the first decisions of the recently inaugurated prime minister just as dozens of demonstrators burned tires in renewed protests against the new leadership
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.