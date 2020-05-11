Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt
Afghan officials say four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, have gone off in northern Kabul, wounding four civilians, including a child
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt
Afghan officials say four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, have gone off in northern Kabul, wounding four civilians, including a child
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.