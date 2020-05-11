Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Arbery death
The Justice Department says federal prosecutors are assessing whether to bring hate crime charges in the slaying of a black man in Georgia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Arbery death
The Justice Department says federal prosecutors are assessing whether to bring hate crime charges in the slaying of a black man in Georgia
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.