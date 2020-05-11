Horizon Bank Donates $10,000 to Unity’s La Porte County Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund



Horizon Bank has donated $10,000 to Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s

La Porte County Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Unity Foundation of La Porte County is ready to assist La Porte County residents and will utilize their resources in the most impactful ways to serve the community’s needs during this challenging time.

We hope other community members consider contributing to their La Porte County Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund,” said Steve Kring, Regional President for Northwest Indiana.



“Unity activated our Disaster Fund and made early grants to frontline organizations for food and supplies. We are grateful for Horizon’s support as we deploy funds at the right time to support those most vulnerable.” said Maggi Spartz, President, Unity Foundation of La Porte County.

To learn more or contribute to the La Porte County Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, visit https://uflc.net/la-porte-county-disaster-relief-and-recovery-fund/. There are no fees, (except credit card) and it is not endowed meaning funds can be used immediately.