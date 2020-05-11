Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies


Posted on: May 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials say crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies


Posted on: May 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials say crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.