Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies

Officials say crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies

Officials say crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable