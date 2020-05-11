Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic


Posted on: May 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Saudi Arabia has tripled taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15%, and has announced spending cuts of around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic


Posted on: May 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Saudi Arabia has tripled taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15%, and has announced spending cuts of around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.