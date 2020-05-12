Disney makes filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ streamable in July


Posted on: May 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

This July Fourth holiday, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of your couch



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Disney makes filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ streamable in July


Posted on: May 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

This July Fourth holiday, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of your couch



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.