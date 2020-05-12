Michigan woman at center of transgender rights case dies


Posted on: May 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Aimee Stephens, a Detroit-area transgender woman who was fired by a funeral home after she said she wanted to be recognized as female, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Michigan woman at center of transgender rights case dies


Posted on: May 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Aimee Stephens, a Detroit-area transgender woman who was fired by a funeral home after she said she wanted to be recognized as female, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.