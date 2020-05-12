North Carolina mother leaned on faith to rebuff crowd
A North Carolina woman whose home was targeted by an angry crowd looking for a missing girl said she used her faith and devotion to her son to keep them from storming her home
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
North Carolina mother leaned on faith to rebuff crowd
A North Carolina woman whose home was targeted by an angry crowd looking for a missing girl said she used her faith and devotion to her son to keep them from storming her home
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.