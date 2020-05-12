Sudan pushes Ethiopia to resume stalled talks over Nile dam

Sudan is pushing Ethiopia to resume stalled U.S.-brokered negotiations over its disputed $4.6 billion dam on the Nile that officials say will start filling in July

