After COVID lockdowns, Tyler Perry to resume TV production on July 8

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — After revealing a comprehensive plan to reopen his Atlanta studios in June, Tyler Perry set start dates for U.S. shows filming in North America, according to Deadline.

Perry’s two BET series, Sistas and The Oval, will begin production July 8, one at a time at his Tyler Perry Studios.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently declared that nonessential businesses in the state could reopen.

Perry insists he can “create a safe environment so people could work again with some peace of mind,” he told Deadline in April.

Perry’s massive studio complex, which officially opened last year, boasts 330 acres and 19 historic homes, and serves as a hub for all of the mogul’s productions for the big and small screen.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

After COVID lockdowns, Tyler Perry to resume TV production on July 8

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — After revealing a comprehensive plan to reopen his Atlanta studios in June, Tyler Perry set start dates for U.S. shows filming in North America, according to Deadline.

Perry’s two BET series, Sistas and The Oval, will begin production July 8, one at a time at his Tyler Perry Studios.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently declared that nonessential businesses in the state could reopen.

Perry insists he can “create a safe environment so people could work again with some peace of mind,” he told Deadline in April.

Perry’s massive studio complex, which officially opened last year, boasts 330 acres and 19 historic homes, and serves as a hub for all of the mogul’s productions for the big and small screen.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.