Aviation student pleads guilty to bribing FAA test examiner

Prosecutors say a would-be airline mechanic has pleaded guilty to bribing a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner hoping for a passing grade

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Aviation student pleads guilty to bribing FAA test examiner

Prosecutors say a would-be airline mechanic has pleaded guilty to bribing a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner hoping for a passing grade