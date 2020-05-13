Court: Minnesota agency can change name of Lake Calhoun

A divided Minnesota Supreme Court says the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of a popular Minneapolis lake back to its original Dakota name

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Court: Minnesota agency can change name of Lake Calhoun

A divided Minnesota Supreme Court says the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of a popular Minneapolis lake back to its original Dakota name